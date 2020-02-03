Police respond to over 50 calls for service across borough

PSNI officers across the Antrim and Newtownabbey district received 53 calls for service on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, January 31, there were 16 calls for service. These ranged from anti-social behaviour related calls, concern for safety, a house fire, a drugs detection and two arrests for theft.

PSNI.

Branding the Saturday shift as “more eventful” a police spokesperson said: “Night two of B Section’s weekend shifts was certainly more eventful than the first.

“There were 37 calls for service in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area. These ranged from anti-social behaviour calls, persons fighting outside bars, suspicious behaviour, domestics and concern for safety related calls.”