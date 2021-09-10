Police respond to reports of teenagers throwing fireworks in Ballyclare

It was reported to police that young people were throwing fireworks in the town and causing general nuisance to local residents.

In a statement issued to the Times, Inspector Spence said: “We have received several reports of anti-social behaviour in the Abercorn Square and Ballynure Road areas of the town.

“Officers attended and spoke to a number of young people near Sixmile Leisure Centre on Wednesday, September 8.

Police received reports of anti-social behaviour in the Abercorn Square area of Ballyclare. (Pic Google).

“We are committed to tackling such issues of anti-social behaviour. We want to make sure everyone in our community can live, work, and socialise safely.

“I’m keen to stress the dangers associated with fireworks. If misused, they can cause serious and life-changing injuries, to those who use them and those who may be passing by.

“The solution requires collective efforts, and we have been engaging with residents and community representatives and will continue to do so.

“We’re also asking parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record.

“I would encourage anyone who witnesses any anti-social, or criminal behaviour, to report incidents to us on the non-emergency number 101.”

Independent Ballyclare DEA Councillor Michael Stewart has welcomed the PSNI’s prompt response to the recent anti-social behaviour and has called on anyone with concerns about the illegal use of fireworks to contact the police.

Speaking to the Times, Cllr Stewart said: “It is deeply disappointing once again to see some of our young people getting involved in behaviour that causes anger and frustration in our community and endangers both themselves and those around them.

“So many of our young people are doing amazing things in sport, the arts, science and technology and in their communities and we are all justly proud of them and how they represent their families and their town.

“It is regrettable therefore that the actions of the few are reflecting so adversely on the achievements of the many. I have been working together with my colleagues in council and with the PSNI, PCSP, Education Authority and community groups to find better ways to help all our young people thrive.

“At the same time, we must also ensure that we all feel safe on our streets and in our parks and public places and it is reassuring to see the PSNI respond so quickly to recent incidents.

“I would urge everyone including friends, neighbours, parents and guardians to work with us to make our young people aware of the dangers of handling fireworks and to help prevent these potentially lethal materials getting into their hands in the first place.

“If anyone has information that would help the PSNI, or if you witness any anti-social behaviour, please call 101 or report the incident online.”

