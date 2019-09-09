Police seize firearm and drugs in Newtownabbey

Detectives seized a firearm and drugs during a search in Ballyduff on Sunday, September 8.

Detailing the PSNI operation, Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “The seizure was made as part of a planned search in the Fairvew Road area of Newtownabbey,

“During the search a firearm was seized along with an amount of cannabis.

“A 22-year-old male was arrested and later charged with possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possession of a class B controlled drug.

“He is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 4.”