Police seize fireworks in Newtownabbey
Police officers have seized a quantity of fireworks at the weekend after anti-social behaviour in the Monkstown area.
Posting on social media in the early hours of Saturday (October 30), a PSNI spokesperson said: “We don’t want to ruin anyone’s fun, but being in possession of fireworks in these circumstances is dangerous and illegal and also causes anxiety and annoyance to others in the community.”
