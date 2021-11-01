Police seize fireworks in Newtownabbey

Posting on social media in the early hours of Saturday (October 30), a PSNI spokesperson said: “We don’t want to ruin anyone’s fun, but being in possession of fireworks in these circumstances is dangerous and illegal and also causes anxiety and annoyance to others in the community.”

