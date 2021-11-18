Police seize £15k worth of drugs in Newtownabbey
Police seized a quantity of drugs and made an arrest after conducting a search in the Newtownabbey area yesterday morning (Wednesday).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Approximately £15k of Class B drugs on top of an initial £10k postal seizure have been taken into custody along with an individual who is helping police with their enquiries.
“We continue to target and disrupt drug supply and use, but we always need your help and information. Please contact 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via our online reporting system www.psni.police.uk”
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.