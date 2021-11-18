Police seize £15k worth of drugs in Newtownabbey

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Approximately £15k of Class B drugs on top of an initial £10k postal seizure have been taken into custody along with an individual who is helping police with their enquiries.

“We continue to target and disrupt drug supply and use, but we always need your help and information. Please contact 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via our online reporting system www.psni.police.uk”

----

The drugs were seized in Newtownabbey.

