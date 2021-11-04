Police seize £9k worth of drugs in Newtownabbey
Police officers seized a quantity of Class B drugs during an operation in Newtownabbey this morning (Thursday).
Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team undertook an operation in the Newtownabbey area this morning. We seized approximately £9,000 of Class B drugs and investigations are continuing.
“If you have any information regarding drugs, please contact us on 101, online at www.psni.police.uk, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
