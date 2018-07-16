Police seize suspected cannabis during operation

Police have seized over £800 worth of suspected cannabis buds during an operation over the weekend.

Detailing the incident, which occurred on July 13, a police spokesperson said: “Whilst working in tandem with the officers from DST, a male made off from us into The Brambles, leaving his motorbike behind.

“Thanks to the quick reactions of our officers, he was swiftly apprehended. Even better, thanks to some helpful members of the public and one of our hardworking dog call signs, we located and seized a number of items.”

The spokesperson added: “The suspected cannabis buds weighed in at 82.5g, with a street value of over £800.

“I know some of you will disagree with our seizing of the items, but it is a simple fact that these are still illegal substances.

“The use of these can cause permanent physical and mental damage, as well as the user getting into financial and legal difficulty to fund addiction.

“We’re happy to be able to tell you that these drugs are off the streets and away from ending up in the hands and bodies of your loved ones.”