Police seize uninsured van in Newtownabbey

Officers from the PSNI’s Road Policing unit seized an insured van on the hard shoulder of the M2 after it broke down close to Mallusk.

Detailing the incident in a post on social media yesterday, a police spokesperson said: “Roads Policing Officers from Steeple came across this vehicle broken down on the M2 Motorway. Unfortunately the driver forgot to obtain any insurance when they recently purchased the vehicle.

The van was seized in Newtownabbey.

“The vehicle was seized and the driver was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for £205. They will also be liable for the costs of recovery and storage of the vehicle.

“They can get the vehicle released on production of a valid Insurance policy, proof of ownership and costs.”