Police spotted Audi TT leaving area of pub then drink driving offence detected

Nick Watkins (49), of Forthaven in Ballyrobert near Ballyclare, was detected driving an Audi TT which police saw leaving the area of Ellie May’s pub in Dunadry on June 19 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant told officers he had two glasses of wine.

The defendant had a reading of 40 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had not expected to be over the limit and the reading was at the “lower end”.

He said there was nothing to suggest that the reading had impaired the defendant’s driving.