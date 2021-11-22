Police stop tractor on M2 in Newtownabbey
Police took to social media yesterday (Sunday) to remind road users about the vehicles allowed on motorways after officers stopped a tractor on the M2 near Sandyknowes.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorways must not be used by pedestrians, holders of provisional motorcycle or car licences, riders of motorcycles under 50cc, cyclists, horse riders, certain slow-moving vehicles and those carrying oversized loads (except by special permission), agricultural vehicles, and powered wheelchairs/powered mobility scooters.
“Roads Policing Officers from Steeple today stopped this vehicle being driven on the M2 near Sandyknowes. The driver was also using his mobile phone. He will now have to explain his actions to the courts.”
