Police take action against inconsiderate motorists in Whiteabbey

Police have issued fixed penalty notices after vehicles were deemed to be causing an obstruction close to Whiteabbey Train Station this morning.

Officers attended Cambrai Park in response to parking issues in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We all know how frustrating it can be when you have to squeeze past a car parked on the road. It’s even more frustrating when you have to walk onto the road to get past a car parked on the footpath.

“When a vehicle is parked on a footpath, whether it be within a housing development or along a road, and is parked in such a way that forces a pedestrian on to the road to get past, then it is deemed as causing an obstruction.

“Under the Motor Vehicle (C&U) Regulations 1999, it is an offence to cause any obstruction of the road and police do have powers to take action.”

The spokesperson said: “This morning we have had to take action.

“Some people parked in Cambrai Park, Newtownabbey have had parking advice leaflets placed on their windscreens.

“Several vehicles have been issued with fixed penalty tickets for causing an obstruction.

“We have had to get two vehicles recovered at the owners’ expense. They were parked in such a way that residents were unable to get in or out of their street.

“If residents can’t get in or out, then neither can the emergency services! Please be considerate when you park your car no matter where you are.”

Earlier this month police had said they would monitor the situation after concerns had been voiced about parking in the vicinity of Whiteabbey Train Station.

For more on this story, read here