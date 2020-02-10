Police travel on trains in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

Officers from Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team travelled on trains at the weekend as part of continued efforts to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Commenting on the operation, Sergeant Davy Boyd said: “Over the last few weeks we have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour in the Jordanstown, Whiteabbey and Monkstown areas.

Police travelled on trains in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“While it’s great to see so many young people using public transport to get around we have been getting reports of worrying behaviour including criminal damage and graffiti. This is having a detrimental impact on local residents and businesses and we don’t want to see the problems escalating.”

Sgt Boyd added: “At the weekend our officers had the opportunity to engage with both regular train users and young people visiting the area from Belfast and Carrick.

“We also had increased patrols in Newtownabbey to provide further reassurance to residents and shop owners and staff. While the weather perhaps deterred some, we did have cause to speak to a number of young people about their behaviour. They will be getting a call from our Youth Diversion Officer.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners in Translink for their support over the weekend and will be running further operations in the weeks and months ahead.”