Police unable to wake unconscious female

A female had to be hospitalised after police in Antrim and Newtownabbey borough discovered her unconscious at the weekend.

It is understood the incident took place on Friday, December 21.

Commenting on December 22, a spokesperson for PSNI Newtownabbey said: “We were on patrol and located an unconscious female who got separated from her friends.

“We were unable to wake this female and as a result had to task our colleagues from NIAS. They attended and the female is now being treated in A & E.

“Please ensure when you go out as a group, you stay together and come home together. This could easily have been a lot worse.

“It got quite cold overnight and the female was not dressed appropriately for the weather conditions. Had we not been driving where we were, when we were, the outcome could’ve been so different.”