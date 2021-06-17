Police urge residents to enter Belfast Zoo by ‘official’ points only

Issuing the appeal on social media, a north Belfast police spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland would ask everyone not to enter Belfast Zoo by other means, except via official and recognised normal points of entry.

“What is known as the ‘Old Zoo’ or formerly ‘Bellevue Zoo’, is not open to the public.

“Persons entering the area of the old zoo are trespassing. There is nothing of interest in this area. Police are advising members of the public to keep out.”

Belfast Zoo. Pic PSNI.

----

Click here to read Witnesses sought after vehicle reported driving wrong way on M2 on-slip

--

A message from the Editor: