Police urge residents to enter Belfast Zoo by ‘official’ points only
PSNI officers are calling on visitors to Belfast Zoo to use “official and recognised normal points of entry” and to stay away from areas not open to the public.
Issuing the appeal on social media, a north Belfast police spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland would ask everyone not to enter Belfast Zoo by other means, except via official and recognised normal points of entry.
“What is known as the ‘Old Zoo’ or formerly ‘Bellevue Zoo’, is not open to the public.
“Persons entering the area of the old zoo are trespassing. There is nothing of interest in this area. Police are advising members of the public to keep out.”
