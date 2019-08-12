Police urge residents to register for Nextdoor service

Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey District are calling on residents to register for the Nextdoor service in the borough.

Officers have been using the free to use social network platform since Spring of this year, posting various appeals for information and sharing specific posts for certain regions.

There are now over 6,250 local residents registered to view the relevant appeals for their area across the policing district.

Inspector Patrick Mullan is one of the officers who has been updating the Antrim and Newtownabbey PSNI page.

Speaking to the Times, Inspector Mullan said: “Nextdoor is an additional way to engage with the local community and although it’s in the early stages, we’re finding it really beneficial.

“We’ll still be using Facebook and Twitter to issue appeals, but Nextdoor is a more versatile platform and can focus on specific areas within the borough.

“It’s as safe as any other online social media platform would be. If anyone has any concerns about potential scams on online social media sites, I would urge them to follow the advice on the ScamWise NI social media channels.

“The Text Alert scheme compliments the Nextdoor initiative and we would encourage our residents to register for both services. Both services are free and help to get our appeals to a wider audience.”

To register for the Nextdoor service, go to https://nextdoor.co.uk/

To access the Text Alert scheme, check out https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/textalert/