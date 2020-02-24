Police warning over Glengormley anti-social behaviour

Police are investigating reports of stick-wielding youths being involved in anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of fast food outlets at Glengormley over the weekend.

Sgt Campbell of PSNI Newtownabbey said on Sunday evening: “Another night of several calls about anti-social behaviour in Glengormley. Crowds of youths causing a nuisance at places like McDonalds and Tim Hortons.

PSNI

“What is concerning is that we have had reports of some youths carrying sticks

“We have police in the area speaking with some youths, if they belong to you, you may get a letter from our Youth Diversion officer.

“It’s not nice for staff and customers to be subjected to the behaviour we are getting reports of.”

Newtownabbey Police said they also dealt with six separate calls regarding anti-social behaviour in different locations on Saturday between 6.00pm and 10.30pm.