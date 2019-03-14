Police welcome jail sentence for man who sexually assaulted woman as she slept

A 33-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep in her own bed has been jailed for a year.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch have welcomed the sentencing of Neil Alexander for sexually assaulting the 30-year-old woman at her home on August 5, 2017.

Alexander, from Merville Garden Village in Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault on 10 January and was sentenced to 12 months in prison and two years on license at Downpatrick Crown Court earlier today.

Welcoming the sentence handed down to Alexander, Detective Constable Ellie May said: “Sexual assaults can often go unreported and it can be extremely difficult for someone to report an incident of this nature but I hope that Neil Alexander’s conviction today encourages others to come forward to police.

“I want to reassure victims that if you do choose to speak to us you will be listened to, respected, treated sensitively and have your report thoroughly investigated. We will also be able to signpost you to support services such as Nexus and Victim Support among others.

“I would encourage anyone to contact their local police if they have been the victim of a crime on the non-emergency 101 or in an emergency always call 999.”