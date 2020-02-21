Police working to reduce grim road statistic, Glengormley meeting told

A dozen people have been killed in traffic accidents on Northern Ireland’s roads since the start of this year.

There were 55 fatalities last year and 574 serious and life-changing injuries, which includes loss of limbs, sight and paralysis, a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership has been told.

There were 5,000 collisions on the province’s roads last year.

Road safety was the theme of the meeting which took place in Glengormley on Thursday evening.

PSNI officer Constable Roger Paysden, Roads Education officer, Greater Belfast Area, said that drivers in the 16 to 24-year-old age group and those aged 65 years plus are the “most vulnerable”.

Con Paysden added the PSNI is working to reduce these grim statistics through education and enforcement.

He explained too that speed cameras are in use at locations where there have been collisions and complaints of speeding.

“They are there to do a job. The rules of the road are there to keep us all safe. We would book our granny, absolutely,” he stated.

He told the meeting he has fallen foul of the law and has undertaken a speed awareness course after having been detected driving a police car at 41mph in a 30mph limit.

He went on to say that while attending the course, he observed a fellow traffic officer who was also in attendance.

The PSNI is also clamping down on dangerous and careless driving and motorists who drive after drinking or taking drugs.

He reported that 418 drink and drug drivers were arrested during the Christmas anti-drink drive campaign which took place from November 28 until New Year’s Day.

“Drink driving the morning after is a big one for us. People do not realise when they get up the next morning, they may be over the limit.

“Drug driving is rife – people on prescription drugs. You really need to be careful with prescription drugs.”

He went on to say the misuse of mobile phones is a “massive priority” for police.

He suggested penalties were not sufficiently severe and he issued a reminder over the correct use of seatbelts, in particular, for rear passengers.

Councilor Paul Dunlop, chairman of Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP, said: “As a councillor in Antrim, one of the big issues for people that I constantly get asked for is speed ramps.

“The simple answer is: Have you reported these people who are driving too fast to police?”

Cllr Dunlop noted the findings of a recent Department for Infrastructure survey that showed 82 per cent of people supported a 20 mph speed limit in the vicinity of schools and 52 per cent of motorists use a mobile phone whilst driving.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter