Poppy crosses vandalised in New Mossley

There has been condemnation after a memorial to war dead in the New Mossley estate was vandalised last week.

Residents noticed damage caused to poppy crosses and a flagpole in the area on the morning of Friday, March 1.

Condemning those behind the attack, UUP representative, Cllr Stephen McCarthy said: “I am very disappointed to see the crosses and the flagpole damaged in what seems like reckless antisocial behaviour.

“In speaking with members of the community there is widespread belief that this was done by teens from the area that are hanging around with nothing better to do.

“While I completely condemn anti-social behaviour and the damaging of symbols of our country and memorials to our war dead I can’t help but feel this could be avoided by some pro-active engagement.”