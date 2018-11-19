Property attacked in Monkstown

Police have launched an appeal for information after criminal damage was caused to a house in the Bridge Road area of Monkstown.

Officers were on mobile patrol in the area when they came across damage to the home at around 1.30am on Sunday, November 18.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Paint had been thrown at the front of the house, derogatory slurs were scrawled across the front and side of the house and a rock had been thrown through the front window.

“The paint was still wet, suggesting that we had come across this scene just a little too late to catch the perpetrator.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this, including suspicious persons or vehicles in the area at the relevant time, please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 130.”