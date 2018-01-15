Property Freezing Order obtained

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Taskforce have obtained a Property Freezing Order over a Newtownabbey property under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

This is the first use of such powers by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland, HM Revenue and Customs and the National Crime Agency have established the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism as part of the Executive’s action plan on Tackling Paramilitary Activity, Criminality, and Organised Crime.

NCA Branch Commander Billy Beattie said: “Civil recovery investigations will play an integral role in the work of the PCTF. These powers are a strong tool in preventing those engaged in criminal activity from benefiting financially or materially from it.”

The PSNI’s Head of Organised Crime, Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton added: “This shows the strength of the three agencies working together, and is the first of many such actions.”