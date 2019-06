Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed damage to a silver vehicle near to the junction of Kings Road and Kings Crescent in Newtownabbey.

Police say that this incident occurred sometime between 7.00 am and midday on Friday June 21.

PSNI.

If anyone can provide the PSNi with any assistance, they are asked to ring 101 and quote serial 732 of 21/06/2019.