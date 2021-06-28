PSNI investigating ‘Leo Varadkar’ graffiti in Rathcoole

The graffiti, calling on the Fine Gael leader to “keep out of Ulster’s affairs” was daubed in a number of locations in the estate, including in the West Crescent area, in the wake of comments he made at his party’s Ard Fheis on June 15.

Speaking at the conference, Mr Varadkar said that Irish reunification should be the party’s “mission” and that it can happen in his lifetime.

The Tánaiste also called on his party to increase its engagement with communities in Northern Ireland.

Police have called on anyone with information about the graffiti to contact them.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of graffiti in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey. Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

