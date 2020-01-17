PSNI Newtownabbey issue advice after resident conned out of £4K

Police are working with the banking sector in a bid to recover £4,000 stolen from a resident during a scam this week.

Urging residents to be vigilant, a police spokesperson said: “We had one victim last night (Wednesday) lost £4,000 and we are working with the banking sector to recover the money, but there are no guarantees that will be successful.

The PSNI is warning people to be on their guard.

“Don’t be the next victim. Have the conversation with family members. If it looks too good to be true, it’s a scam.

“Your PPI claim has been successful and we have £5,000 to transfer into your bank account 24 hours after we receive an admin charge of £200 to the following business account 678. 7654321.

“That is the style and tone of text or email you may receive or it may even come by way of cold call to a mobile or land line from a very convincing operator from a call centre.

“Most people are getting the message, but unfortunately occasionally someone is caught out.”