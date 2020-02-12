PSNI update: Heartless thief steals money from Glengormley pensioner

Police have released more information following a distraction burglary in the Coole Park area of Glengormley on Tuesday, February 11.

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “At approximately 11am a male approached a house in the area stating he was from a utility company and asked the occupant, a female pensioner, if he could check pipes due to the adverse weather conditions the night before.

Coole Park. Pic by Google.

“The male entered the property, escorted by the female, to the back of the property. The male then left and when the female went back into her house, she discovered that a sum of money had been taken.

“The male who entered her home can be described as 5’5” tall, of slim build, wearing a navy jumper and grey trousers. We are investigating the possibility that he may have been accompanied by another unknown person.

“This was a cowardly act by whoever took advantage of this woman’s good will and trust. The discovery that her money was missing must have been shocking and has understandably left her traumatised.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious persons or any vehicles driven in a suspicious manner in the Coole Park area to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 987 of 11/02/20.

“Alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Detective Sergeant Coulter added: “I would like to take this opportunity to urge everyone to treat with caution any stranger who comes to their door.

“Bogus callers use many guises, such as working for an electricity company, the water service, a satellite or cable TV provider.

“When your attention is distracted, an accomplice may enter your premises via an unlocked door to steal cash and items of value. Often you will not be aware this has occurred until they have left. Genuine callers will carry ID, so please ask them for documentation for inspection before permitting entry to your home.

“You can use the Quick Check 101 to check if a caller is genuine. The 24-hour service enables householders to challenge and independently verify the identity of anyone calling at their door.

“Your call will be answered by a trained police call handler who will take the details of the company which the caller claims to be working for.

“The call handler will then contact the utility supplier to determine whether the caller is genuine.”