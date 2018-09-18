Public inconvenienced during security alert

Police have praised residents for their patience during a security alert in Newtownabbey.

Officers received a report of a suspicious device in the Ards Drive area of Monkstown yesterday morning.

Detailing the incident, Inspector Pete Duncan said: “A cordon was put in place as police worked to make the area safe.

“Following searches of the area, however, nothing untoward was found.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while the area was checked, especially those who were inconvenienced.

“Keeping people safe is our priority and I would ask the public to remain vigilant. If anyone has information about this, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 242 of 17/09/18.”