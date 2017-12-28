Rathcoole man fraudulently claimed over £9,000

A Newtownabbey man was convicted at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, December 21 for claiming more than £9,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Frankie Murphy (27 ) of Rathmore Drive, Rathcoole fraudulently claimed Income Support totalling £9,344.48.

He was given a six months prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Mr Murphy has re-paid in full the money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud