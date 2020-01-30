Residents moved from homes in Newtownabbey security alert - families moved into local community centre

Residents have been moved from their homes in north Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious device in the area this afternoon (Thursday 30th, January).

A PSNI spokesman said a small number of homes have been evacuated, while part of Mulderg Drive and Gunnell Hill have been cordoned off.

DUP Councillor Guy Spence said: "There’s an ongoing security alert at Mulderg Drive White City.

"The Community Centre has been opened for residents affected by this.

"The Police and ATO aim to have this situation resolved as soon as possible."