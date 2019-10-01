Residents ‘scared to leave home’ following anti-social behaviour in Ballyclare

Residents at an over 55s housing scheme in Ballyclare have been left too afraid to leave their homes after recent anti-social behaviour, it has been claimed.

Elected representatives have condemned the incidents, which occurred in the Granges Street area of the town over a number of evenings last week.

The youths allegedly congregated in the area, threw eggs at passing cars and verbally abused passers-by.

Some residents at The Square development, which opened in August this year, now feel too scared to leave their properties after dark.

Condemning the perpetrators, DUP representative, Cllr Jeannie Archibald said: “I’ve been contacted by a number of residents in the new over 55s accommodation who are scared to leave their homes after dark.

“Reports of youths verbally abusing passers-by is despicable and throwing eggs at traffic is extremely dangerous.

“I’m liaising with police and youth services in order to increase patrols and discourage youths from taking part.”

These sentiments were echoed by her party colleague, South Antrim MLA, Trevor Clarke who appealed to parents in the town to monitor their teenagers’ whereabouts and discourage them from taking part in such activity.

Urging anyone with information to contact the PSNI, Independent Ballyclare Cllr Michael Stewart said: “There can be no place in our community for the sort of anti-social behaviour we’ve been experiencing in recent days and weeks.

“So much good work is being done by so many people to build a town that we can all continue to be proud of.

“It is disappointing that a small number of individuals choose to frustrate that progress by acting in this way.

“I would urge anyone who has any information relating to these recent incidents and others, to contact the PSNI immediately on 101.”

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for Choice Housing, which operates The Square said: “We’re aware of a number of concerns that have been raised in relation to anti-social behaviour from youths close to The Square scheme.

“Our Housing Officer has been engaging with the community, tenants and the youth club on the issue. We’ve also been liaising with the PSNI and other statutory agencies in order to find a long-term solution to this problem.

“It is vital our tenants feel safe in their homes and the community in which they live. Choice takes reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and tenants have been advised of additional assistance available to them from on call security personnel.”