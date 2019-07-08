Residents urged to be vigilant after Mallusk theft

Detectives are investigating after theft from a parked car in Mallusk.

Police say the incident occurred in the middle car park at the City of Belfast (Mallusk) Playing Fields on July 3.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A lady has left her vehicle between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and upon returning has seen the passenger window has been smashed and a handbag has been stolen from under the seat.

“Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to come forward.

“Let this be a harrowing reminder that there are opportunistic individuals out there who will take advantage of any chance they get. Please, where you can, don’t leave any valuables in your vehicles and remain vigilant.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident reference number 1891 of 03/07/19.