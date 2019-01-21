Residents urged to be vigilant after scammers send TV Licence email

Scam Wise NI has issued advice to residents after a man from the Ballyclare area got an email from scammers about his TV licence, saying he was due a refund and to click on a link to claim the refund.

A spokesperson for NI Direct said: “The man was rightly suspicious and phoned the TV Licence people directly, who confirmed that he was, unfortunately, not due a refund.

“At least he didn’t click the link, which undoubtedly would have taken him somewhere that asked for all his bank details for the scammers to use.

“If you get an email like this and you aren’t sure of it, call the company it’s supposedly sent from, but don’t use a phone number on the email because it might take you to the scammers.

“Google the company and use a phone number you get from their own website.”