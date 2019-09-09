Residents urged to be vigilant following Doagh break in

Members of the public are being urged to keep an eye on elderly neighbours’ homes after would be thieves targeted a property in the Beech Green area of Doagh.

The Times understands the incident occurred on September 5. The elderly homeowner did not report the break in to the police as nothing was stolen.

Police are investigating.

After hearing about the incident, Cllr Jeannie Archibald contacted officers.

Speaking to the Times, the Ballyclare DUP representative said: “I was made aware of a burglary which took place on Thursday. The home owner did not alert police as nothing was stolen. A window was broken during the incident. The lady has paid to have this repaired at her own expense.

“There is nothing worse than attacks on the most vulnerable people in our community.

“I’ve reported it to police and they are going to visit the elderly lady to investigate.

“I’d ask residents to be vigilant and keep an eye on elderly neighbours’ properties. If you see anything suspicious, please report it to the police.”