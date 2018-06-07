Residents voice concerns about anti-social behaviour

Police are calling on parents to advise their children about the consequences of being involved in anti-social behaviour following recent incidents.

Police addressed the issue in the Rathcoole and Glenville areas last night after concerns had been raised by the local community.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Parents have a word, it’s not what we want for anyone. We are working hard to bring opportunities to the area and a criminal record is not a great ice breaker at a job interview.

“If your youngsters are hanging about in groups, drinking and damaging property, do us all a favour and have that chat before it’s too late.”