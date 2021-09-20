Roads Policing officers respond to concerns in Newtownabbey and Carrick

Detailing Friday’s operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We were joined by the DVA who ended up issuing 17 fines for no tax.

“We spoke to a number of drivers and while most people continue to drive within the law, unfortunately we had to issue tickets for no insurance, excess speed and defective tyres.

“As road users we are responsible not only for our own safety, but also other vulnerable road users.

The operation was conducted on September 17.

“Remember visibility will be worse with the darker mornings, so drive accordingly. Keep checking your car is in a roadworthy condition, and don’t forget a wee bit of consideration for each other goes a long way.”

