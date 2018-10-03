Rogue traders reported in borough

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after receiving reports of rogue traders operating in the region today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Most callers to the home are genuine, however there are instances when a caller may not be.

“Bogus callers and rogue traders can be persuasive and will target vulnerable members of society.

“Always look, use the door chain, and ask for ID. Call Quickcheck on 0800 013 2290 if you want to check the caller is genuine.”

The spokesperson added: “Don’t be conned or tricked into letting them into your home. If in doubt, keep them out.

“Remember what they look like; appearance, clothing, vehicle etc.

“Report suspicious person or persons to police immediately.”