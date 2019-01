Police are appealing for information after a saddle was stolen during a burglary,

The piece was equestrian equipment was taken sometime between 8pm on January 8 and 1pm on January 9.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non emergency 101, quoting incident reference cc2019010901096.

Police have urged local jockeys and rural residents to be vigilant.

It is understood the incident occurred in the Cullyburn Road area.