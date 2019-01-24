Scammers target Newtownabbey man

Local residents are being urged to be vigilant after scammers attempted to con a man out of £9,000.

Detailing the incident on the Scam Wise NI Facebook page, a spokesperson for NI Direct said: “A man from the Newtownabbey area got a letter claiming to be from an international postcode lottery, saying that he had won £900,000.

“All he needed to do was send them 1 per cent of the winning amount to release the funds.

“Thankfully the man knew it was a scam and avoided being scammed out of £9,000.”

For more advice about identifying similar scams, check out https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/scamwiseni