Scammers target Newtownabbey woman

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after scammers purporting to be from HMRC targeted a Newtownabbey woman.

Detailing the incident, a spokesperson for Scam Wise NI said: “We’ve had a report about a lady from Newtownabbey receiving a voicemail from someone alleging to be from HMRC. They told her that she owed money and if she did not call them back to pay it, she would be arrested.

“Financial institutions, utility companies, law enforcement, HMRC, internet and telecoms providers or other public bodies will never threaten arrest if payment isn’t made immediately.”

Police have received a number of similar reports over the past week.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Criminals have been cold calling by telephone or e-mail to residents of the district, claiming to be from HMRC.

“HMRC will never cold call you and never ask for payment by ITunes vouchers or similar. They will never make threats that you may be arrested if payments are not made immediately.

“Have the conversation with close family and relatives, especially if they are not on a social media platform.”