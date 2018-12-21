Scammers targeting local residents

Newtownabbey residents are being urged to be vigilant after scammers targeted a local woman.

The incident was reported on the Scam Wise NI Facebook page yesterday.

Detailing the incident, a spokesperson for NI Direct said: “A lady from the Newtownabbey area received a text saying her bank account had been frozen. The text provided a link to a site to click on to reactivate her account.

“The lady didn’t have an account with this bank so she immediately knew it was a scam. Be on the lookout for any texts such as this as they are clearly scams and if you’re not careful you could part with your login details for your bank account.”