Scramblers seized on Carnmoney Hill

Police seized a number of scramblers after they were being used illegally in the Carnmoney Hill area over the weekend.

Officers from Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out an operation on Saturday, May 12 in response to community concerns over scramblers in the region.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Despite multiple signs being erected this week by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, in conjunction with Woodland Trust, today (Saturday) some people continued to ignore these warnings and ride scramblers on Carnmoney Hill.

“Despite their best efforts to avoid police, a number of people had their scramblers seized and police enquiries are continuing.”

The spokesperson added: “We have powers to deal with persons who use their vehicles in such a manner that is likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public, or use the vehicle on a road or public place without insurance.

“Both can result in prosecution and may lead to the seizure and disposal of the vehicle.”