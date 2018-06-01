Sexually assaulted women on Larne Main Street

A man whose address was given as a ‘Christian Centre’ has been put on the sex offenders’ register for five years for slapping a pregnant woman and her mother on their bottoms as they walked at Larne Main Street.

Peter Little (48), of the ‘Haven Christian Centre’ at Rickamore Road Upper, Templepatrick, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing on two charges of sexual assault and one of common assault.

The sexual assault charges relate to the same date in September 2016 when Little ‘intentionally touched’ the two women ‘the circumstances being that the touching was sexual’ and that the women did not consent to the touching. The common assault charge related to the mother.

In February this year Little had pleaded guilty to the common assault and had entered not guilty pleas to the sexual assaults. He was then convicted of the two sexual assaults, in his absence, at court in March.

A prosecutor told Thursday’s court that around 5pm on September 13, 2016, a pregnant woman and her mother were approached by Little at Larne Main Street when the defendant, who was unknown to them, was “aggressive and sexually explicit towards them”.

The court heard Little made comments including one remark about the size of the bust of one of the women before he added: “I know what I would like to do with ‘them’.”

During the incident Little slapped both women on the bottoms and he then asked the mother to give him a “high five and a kiss”. During this exchange the mother feared she was going to be assaulted.

A defence lawyer said the defendant’s actions were “absolutely disgraceful”. The lawyer said Little was drunk at the time and when he has alcohol onboard he “behaves in a boorish manner”.

At the time of the offences, the lawyer said Little had been staying at a hostel and on the day was “on the drink”. The lawyer said Little has been off alcohol for over a year and had been conducting himself “in an exemplary way” at the Haven Centre and had made “genuine progress”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said police had taken the view that a Sexual Offences Prevention Order was not required.

The defence lawyer said the incident was just “drunken loutish behaviour” although the judge said it was “at the higher end of the scale”.

Ordering Little to do 200 hours of unpaid work and putting him on the sex offenders’ register for five years, the judge told the defendant: “This was utterly disgraceful behaviour. Drunkenness is no excuse. This would normally attract a custodial sentence.”

Judge Broderick said the offences had taken place in September 2016 but since then the defendant appeared to have addressed his alcohol addiction.

“Not without some hesitation, I’m not going to send you to prison but you’ll pay something back to the community,” said the judge as he imposed Community Service.