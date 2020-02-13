‘Significant’ quantity of cannabis seized in Newtownabbey

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized £66,000 worth of cannabis in Newtownabbey.

Roads Policing officers stopped a car near Sandyknowes Roundabout yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) and arrested the occupant on suspicion of drugs offences.

PSNI

A significant quantity of cannabis was uncovered during a search of the vehicle. A small amount of cannabis was recovered during a subsequent house search also in the Newtownabbey area.

The arrested individual remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said: “This was a proactive operation between PSNI’s Roads Policing Unit working in conjunction with the Organised Crime Unit. We will work together to deny criminals the use of the roads.

“This operation has resulted in a substantial amount of drugs being taken off the streets. Drug dealers don’t care about communities and they use violence and intimidation to maintain their control. Money spent on cannabis and other drugs is often used to finance criminal gangs involved in other criminality.

“We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in the drugs trade and those who are involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved, should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“Anyone with information or concerns about the supply of drugs in their community should call us on 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”