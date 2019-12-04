Sinn Fein claims posters removed from lampposts in Newtownabbey

A North Belfast MLA has condemned the removal of Sinn Fein Westminster election posters from lampposts in the Macedon area of Newtownabbey.

Carál Ní Chuilín was speaking yesterday (Tuesday) following the removal of John Finucane posters close to the Abbey Centre and the theft of a billboard for the North Belfast Sinn Fein candidate in the Antrim Road area.

Ms Ní Chuilín said: “John Finucane election posters were removed last week from lampposts near the Abbey Centre.

“In the early hours of this morning (December 3) a billboard was removed by a hooded man from the corner of the Limestone and Antrim Roads.

“Our party has made a complaint to the police about this criminal act.”

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in north Belfast are investigating an allegation of theft relating to an election board at the junction of the Limestone Road and Antrim Road in the early hours of Tuesday, December 3.

“It was reported that at around 2am, two men placed the board into the boot of a car and drove off in the direction of the York Road.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 97 03/12/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

The spokesperson added: ”Police have not received a report of election posters being removed from lampposts near the Abbey Centre last week.”