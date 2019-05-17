Sinn Fein condemnation of sectarian graffiti in Glengormley

Sinn Fein has urged those responsible for daubing sectarian graffiti at a Glengormley housing estate earlier this week to desist from their actions.

The letters ‘KAH’ and ‘GGRY’, believed to mean Glengormley Republican Youth, were sprayed at the entrance to the mainly unionist Queens Park area between May 14 and May 15. Similar slogans were painted on a nearby bus shelter on Monday, May 13.

Sinn Fein representatives in Glengormley have condemned those behind the graffiti, which Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council had removed by a contractor on Wednesday.

Cllr Michael Goodman said: “This offensive and sectarian graffiti is utterly unacceptable in any society.

“Those responsible for this graffiti in no way represent this community or reflect Republican values and only serve to heighten tensions to everyone’s detriment.”

Mr Goodman’s party colleague, Cllr Rosie Kinnear said: “Unfortunately incidents such as this only serve to further division at a time when the community wants to move forward. We call on those responsible to stop.”

The vandalism was also condemned by unionist representatives, see here