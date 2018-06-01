Spate of burglaries probed

Detectives are investigating a number of burglaries at commercial premises in which ATM machines have recently been targeted across Co Antrim.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Police received reports of six burglaries in the Kells, Crumlin, Broughshane, Ballyclare, Ballynure and Randalstown areas.

“The burglaries are reported to have occurred between April 20 and May 30, all during the early hours of the morning when entry was forced to the premises.

“ATMs located inside the premises were damaged. Cash was reported stolen during the burglary in Martinstown.”

Detective Sergeant Crothers added: “One line of enquiry we are pursuing at this time is that these incidents may be linked, and I am appealing for anyone who has information they believe may assist our investigation to contact detectives in Antrim on the non-mergency number 101, quoting reference number 111 of 28/03/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“These incidents highlight the importance of regularly reviewing business security and I would advise businesses to regularly review their crime prevention measures to minimise their risk of becoming a victim of crime.”