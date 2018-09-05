Speeding restricted driver stopped by police

A restricted driver is due in court after “travelling at a speed believed to be well in excess of the speed limit on a motorway.”

The incident occurred last night on a section of the M2 and M5.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Roads Policing Officers from Steeple were travelling out of Belfast on the M2 when they noticed a vehicle travelling at a speed believed to be well in excess of the speed limit on the motorway.

“After following it for a distance onto the M5 and signalling the driver to stop, it was then discovered that the driver was a restricted driver, who had passed their test just under two months ago.

“This driver will now have the opportunity to explain to the local judge the reason for the speed.”