Stolen Ballyclare Landrover featured on BBC Crime NI show

The vehicle, which had a registration number DRZ 9104, is believed to have a value of around £15,000.

The owner parked the vehicle on a ramp in the rear of his farm yard on Tuesday, March 23 at around 7pm. On Wednesday, March 24, at around 7.15am, he noticed it was missing.

The vehicle had white rims and KUHMO tyres fitted. It was a well-used farm vehicle and had dirt and dents on it. It also had a dog cage across the back seats.

The vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Ballyclare area.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

