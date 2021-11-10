Stolen Ballyclare Landrover featured on BBC Crime NI show
An appeal for information was made in the latest episode of BBC Northern Ireland’s Crime NI series regarding the theft of a Landrover Defender from a farm outside Doagh, Ballyclare, earlier this year.
The vehicle, which had a registration number DRZ 9104, is believed to have a value of around £15,000.
The owner parked the vehicle on a ramp in the rear of his farm yard on Tuesday, March 23 at around 7pm. On Wednesday, March 24, at around 7.15am, he noticed it was missing.
The vehicle had white rims and KUHMO tyres fitted. It was a well-used farm vehicle and had dirt and dents on it. It also had a dog cage across the back seats.
Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800555111.
The episode is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
