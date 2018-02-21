Stolen car recovered by police

A car wanted in connection with a recent burglary in Newtownabbey has been recovered by police in Belfast.

It is understood officers from the PSNI’s Auto Crime Team spotted the vehicle travelling into the north Belfast area yesterday evening.

Detailing the operation in a post on the PSNI North Belfast Facebook page on February 20, a police spokesperson said: “Aware that the vehicle was wanted for a burglary incident in Newtownabbey, a little over a week ago, the officers were preparing to stop it when it made off through a red light.

“A male was detained, after attempting to run off from the vehicle, and the vehicle itself made off into the New Lodge where it was found by other officers almost immediately.”

The spokesperson added: “A search of the vehicle discovered a number of items of property that had just been stolen from a vehicle in the Boucher Road area.

“These items included two recently bought laptops that will be returned to their rightful owner along with all their bank cards and other personal items.

“A further check of the vehicle revealed that it was on false plates and it had actually been stolen as a result of a burglary a little over three years ago.

“The detained male was arrested for multiple offences and is assisting police with their enquiries.”