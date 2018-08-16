Stolen digger recovered by police

Police enquiries are ongoing after a digger was stolen from the Ballyclare area on August 14.

Following an investigation involving a number of agencies, the piece of machinery was located a few miles away.

Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Tuesday this week, police received a report of the theft of an expensive tracked digger from the Ballyclare area.

“Thankfully it’s owner had telematics fitted which was valuable in the hunt for its exact location.

“Good teamwork from Tracker UK, local police in the Newtownabbey area, Antrim Crime Team and our own Road Policing Autocrime expert based in Sprucefield PSNI resulted in the recovery of the stolen digger within a short time of its theft in a very remote concealed area a few miles away, much to the delight of its owner.

“Police enquiries into the theft are ongoing. If you have any information in relation to its theft police in Antrim would be grateful to hear from you by calling 101, quoting incident number 211 on 14/8/2018.”