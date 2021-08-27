Stolen Mercedes recovered by PSNI in Mallusk

Officers are continuing to investigate the theft following the seizure.

Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A Forensic Vehicle Examiner from Steeple attended a location near Mallusk to examine a Mercedes.

“After a thorough examination, it was discovered that this Merc was a stolen vehicle from GB in 2016. The vehicle was seized and the relevant insurance company informed.

The car was examined in the Mallusk area.

“Further enquiries are to be carried out regarding the original theft.”

