Stolen Mercedes recovered by PSNI in Mallusk
A luxury car stolen five years ago in Britain was located by police in the Mallusk area of Newtownabbey yesterday (Thursday, August 26).
Officers are continuing to investigate the theft following the seizure.
Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A Forensic Vehicle Examiner from Steeple attended a location near Mallusk to examine a Mercedes.
“After a thorough examination, it was discovered that this Merc was a stolen vehicle from GB in 2016. The vehicle was seized and the relevant insurance company informed.
“Further enquiries are to be carried out regarding the original theft.”
----
Click here to read Dogs banned from new Hazelbank sensory garden
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.